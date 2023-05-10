Left Menu

Police rescue nomad family trapped after snowfall in J-K's Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-05-2023 17:17 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 16:41 IST
Police rescue nomad family trapped after snowfall in J-K's Kishtwar
  • Country:
  • India

Police on Wednesday rescued a family of nomads along with over 100 cattle trapped after snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.

Police received a distress call that some nomads along with their livestock, one driver and one motorcyclist were stuck in the Naribal area of Margon top due to heavy snowfall, they said.

Acting swiftly, Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal constituted a special team for conducting a rescue operation, the officials said.

A nomad family along with their livestock of more than 100 sheep were rescued and shifted to a safer place, they said.

The driver and the motorcyclist too were rescued, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible destinations throughout solar system

NASA JPL's autonomous snake robot will explore previously inaccessible desti...

 Global
3
Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

Nigeria's non-oil exports at $5.6 billion in 2022-cenbank

 Nigeria
4
Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cut debt

Jaiprakash Associates defaults on Rs 3,956 cr loans; says taking steps to cu...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023