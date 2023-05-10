Police rescue nomad family trapped after snowfall in J-K's Kishtwar
Police on Wednesday rescued a family of nomads along with over 100 cattle trapped after snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district, officials said.
Police received a distress call that some nomads along with their livestock, one driver and one motorcyclist were stuck in the Naribal area of Margon top due to heavy snowfall, they said.
Acting swiftly, Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal constituted a special team for conducting a rescue operation, the officials said.
A nomad family along with their livestock of more than 100 sheep were rescued and shifted to a safer place, they said.
The driver and the motorcyclist too were rescued, they added.
