Chattisgarh: 4 killed, six injured in SUV-truck collision in Surajpur

Four persons, including two women, were killed and six others injured after a sports utility vehicle (SUV) they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Surajpur district on Wednesday, officials said.

Four of the injured persons are in serious condition, said a medical official.

The victims, natives of Raghunathnagar police station area of neighbouring Balrampur district, were returning after attending a wedding in Latori village of Surajpur, they said.

The incident took place near Songara village, a police official here said.

The SUV, a Mahindra Bolero, with ten people onboard collided with the truck coming from the opposite direction, he said.

After being alerted, authorities shifted all ten persons in the SUV to a local hospital from where they were referred to the Government Medical College in Ambikapur, some 25 km away, in Surguja district, he said.

Medical Superintendent Dr Ramesh Arya of the Ambikapur facility said four of the injured persons were brought dead. The condition of four others is serious and they are under close observation, he added.

Surajpur police have registered a case and seized the truck, the police official said.

Efforts are on to trace the truck driver who escaped from the spot, he added. Earlier in the day, a police sub-inspector, his wife and their two children were killed after their car collided head-on with a truck in the state's Korba district, an official said.

