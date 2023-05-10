Left Menu

Union home secy visits police headquarters in Srinagar, chairs officers' meeting

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-05-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 10-05-2023 20:47 IST
Union home secy visits police headquarters in Srinagar, chairs officers' meeting
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of the G20 working group meeting in Kashmir, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday visited the police headquarters here and chaired a meeting of senior officers.

Bhalla was accompanied by Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, officials said here.

The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal, Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, ADGP Headquarters PHQ M K Sinha, IGP Traffic Jammu and Kashmir Vikramjeet Singh and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri among others.

The DGP and other officers briefed the Union home secretary regarding the working of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and measures taken for maintaining peace in the Union Territory, officials said.

Bhalla's visit to the police headquarters comes a day after he chaired a security review meeting at SKICC.

Besides reviewing the preparedness for the upcoming G20 working group meeting scheduled from May 22 to 24, he also reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Rajouri and Poonch attacks.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
2
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
3
SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch li...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023