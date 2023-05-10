Union home secy visits police headquarters in Srinagar, chairs officers' meeting
- Country:
- India
Ahead of the G20 working group meeting in Kashmir, Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday visited the police headquarters here and chaired a meeting of senior officers.
Bhalla was accompanied by Director of Intelligence Bureau Tapan Kumar Deka, officials said here.
The meeting was attended by Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh, Additional Chief Secretary R K Goyal, Special DG CID R R Swain, ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, ADGP Headquarters PHQ M K Sinha, IGP Traffic Jammu and Kashmir Vikramjeet Singh and Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bhiduri among others.
The DGP and other officers briefed the Union home secretary regarding the working of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and measures taken for maintaining peace in the Union Territory, officials said.
Bhalla's visit to the police headquarters comes a day after he chaired a security review meeting at SKICC.
Besides reviewing the preparedness for the upcoming G20 working group meeting scheduled from May 22 to 24, he also reviewed the overall security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of Rajouri and Poonch attacks.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
"Pakistan fears another surgical strike by India": Former Pak diplomat after Poonch terror attack
Mann hands over Rs 1 crore each to family of 4 soldiers from Punjab killed in Poonch
Amid massive search to track down terrorists, Army commander visits Rajouri-Poonch sectors
Poonch attack: Man who 'sheltered, supported' terrorists detained; massive search ops underway
Poonch terror attack case: Man who consumed poison after being called for police questioning dies