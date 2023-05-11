Left Menu

Four workers killed in fire at foam factory in UP's Faridpur

Four labourers were killed and as many injured in a fire at a foam factory in the Faridpur area here, police said on Thursday.According to them, the fire broke out on Wednesday evening due to a short circuit right before the daily shift of the factory workers ended.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 11-05-2023 13:37 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 13:36 IST
Four workers killed in fire at foam factory in UP's Faridpur
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four labourers were killed and as many injured in a fire at a foam factory in the Faridpur area here, police said on Thursday.

According to them, the fire broke out on Wednesday evening due to a short circuit right before the daily shift of the factory workers ended. It took around three hours for the fire tenders to bring the blaze under control, Faridpur Circle Officer Gaurav Singh said. There were around 50 people inside the factory at the time of the incident, the workers claimed.

The charred bodies of the four people were recovered only after the blaze had died down completely. Three of them have been identified as Anup (25), Arvind Kumar Mishra (32) and Rakesh (27), while efforts are on to ascertain the identity of the fourth deceased, he added.

Four labourers suffered serious burns while trying to rescue the trapped workers and were admitted to a private hospital here, Singh said, adding that one of the patients is in critical condition.

Bareilly District Magistrate Shivakant Dwivedi said he has ordered Chief Fire Officer Chandra Mohan Sharma to conduct a technical inquiry into the incident.

The foam factory is located in Jade village of Faridpur, about 20 km from the district headquarters. Goods worth lakhs of rupees are feared damaged in the fire, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023