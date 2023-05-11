One person killed in incident at Mercedes plant in Germany

One person was killed and another injured in a deadly shooting incident at a Mercedes Benz manufacturing plant in southwestern Germany on Thursday, according to local police.

"1 dead, 1 seriously injured," local police said on Twitter, adding "there is no longer any danger for the employees in the plant." Police were not immediately available for further comment.

One person was arrested and rescue workers were on the scene at the Factory 56 in Sindelfingen, which assembles the S-Class model, according to a report in the Bild newspaper. Mercedes confirmed an incident had taken place at the plant and that it was in touch with the authorities, without elaborating.

"We are in contact with the authorities and are trying to clarify the facts. The safety of the employees comes first," the company said. In 2012, a shooting at a factory site for technology firm 3M in the western German town of Hilden left one dead and four injured.

