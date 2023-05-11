Left Menu

2 killed, 1 injured as motorbike hits bridge pole in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-05-2023 14:06 IST | Created: 11-05-2023 14:03 IST
2 killed, 1 injured as motorbike hits bridge pole in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two friends were killed and another minor boy received injuries when their speeding motorcycle hit a pole on a bridge at the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai, police said on Thursday.

The three were not wearing helmets when the accident took place on Wednesday morning on the bridge located in front of a family court, an official said.

Fayyaz Ansari (30), who was riding the two-wheeler, and Naved Idrisi (23) died on the spot. Their 17-year-old friend received serious injuries and was undergoing treatment, he said.

The three, residents of Baiganwadi at Shivaji Nagar in the eastern suburbs, had gone on a joyride in Mahim and Bandra areas, the official said.

After travelling in the western suburbs, they were returning home when the accident took place, he said.

An accidental death report has been registered at the BKC police station and a probe is underway into the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

OnePlus 9R receives OxygenOS 13.1.0.500 update with new features

India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orbit today | Watch live

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 51 Starlink internet satellites into orb...

 Global
3
Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

Woman doctor stabbed to death in Kerala by man she was treating

 India
4
Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volume slowdown; Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says and more

Health News Roundup: China's fresh COVID wave raises concern of trading volu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain and Bitcoin: The Perfect Partnership for a Digital World

The Digital Divide: How Strong Digital Skills Can Create Job Opportunities in the Digital Age

Powering Up the Fight Against Climate Change: The Role of Emerging Technologies

Offline Apocalypse: What Would Happen If the Internet Disappeared?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023