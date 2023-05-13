Ukraine says its troops are advancing in two directions in Bakhmut suburbs
Reuters | Updated: 13-05-2023 22:23 IST | Created: 13-05-2023 22:23 IST
Ukrainian troops are advancing in two directions in the eastern city of Bakhmut but the situation in the city centre is more complicated, deputy defence minister Hanna Malyar said on Saturday.
"The enemy is not able to take control of the city," she wrote on the Telegram messaging app.
