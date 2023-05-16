2 teenagers drown in Jharkhand village

Two teenagers drowned in a check dam at Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Monday, police said.

The deceased – Shobhit Kumar (18) and Srijan Kumar (17) – had gone to take a bath in the dam, he said.

Locals later informed the police and divers fished out the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

