2 teenagers drown in Jharkhand village
PTI | Seraikela | Updated: 16-05-2023 00:55 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 00:55 IST
- Country:
- India
Two teenagers drowned in a check dam at Jhilingora in Seraikela-Kharswan district on Monday, police said.
The deceased – Shobhit Kumar (18) and Srijan Kumar (17) – had gone to take a bath in the dam, he said.
Locals later informed the police and divers fished out the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jhilingora
- Srijan Kumar
- Seraikela
- Shobhit Kumar
Advertisement