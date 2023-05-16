Left Menu

EXCLUSIVE-Top Barclays M&A bankers decamp for UBS-sources

At least seven top Barclays Plc bankers have resigned to join UBS Group AG in the United States in the last few days, people familiar with the matter said. Many Credit Suisse bankers are based in the United States. UBS has hired Laurence Braham, Richard Hardegree, Richard Casavechia, Ozzie Ramos, Jason Williams, Neil Meyer and Ken Tittle from Barclays, the sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 03:51 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 03:51 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Top Barclays M&A bankers decamp for UBS-sources

At least seven top Barclays Plc bankers have resigned to join UBS Group AG in the United States in the last few days, people familiar with the matter said. The moves add to a trio of Barclays investment bankers that UBS announced internally it hired last month. They illustrate how UBS is beefing up it bench of U.S. talent even as it is set to inherit Credit Suisse Group AG's investment banking group following a Swiss government-orchestrated takeover in March. Many Credit Suisse bankers are based in the United States.

UBS has hired Laurence Braham, Richard Hardegree, Richard Casavechia, Ozzie Ramos, Jason Williams, Neil Meyer and Ken Tittle from Barclays, the sources said. These bankers follow Barclays ex-colleagues Marco Valla, Jeff Hinton and Kurt Anthony, whose moves to UBS were announced in April. The sources requested anonymity to discuss confidential personnel matters. Barclays did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while UBS declined to comment.

