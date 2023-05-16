Left Menu

New Zealand hostel fire leaves at least six dead

“There are still a number of people unaccounted for, but this number, along with the number of deaths, cannot be confirmed at this time,” Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand (FENZ) said. Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told breakfast television show AM that six were dead and police have said that they expect the death toll will be fewer than 10.

Reuters | Updated: 16-05-2023 05:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 05:02 IST
New Zealand hostel fire leaves at least six dead

A fire at a multi-story hostel on Tuesday in Wellington, New Zealand, has left at last six people dead and officials warned the number could rise. "There are still a number of people unaccounted for, but this number, along with the number of deaths, cannot be confirmed at this time," Fire and Emergency Services New Zealand (FENZ) said.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told breakfast television show AM that six were dead and police have said that they expect the death toll will be fewer than 10. Police said they will not have more information until the 92-room building is safe to enter, and there is a risk the roof will collapse. Fifty-two people so far have been accounted.

The fire broke out on the top floor of the Loafer Lodge in the Wellington neighbourhood of Newtown just after midnight on Tuesday. Police said the cause of the fire is not known. "This is a tragic event for all involved. My heartfelt condolences go to the loved ones of those who have lost their lives," said District Manager Commander Nick Pyatt said in the same statement. "This is a once-in-a-decade fire for Wellington. It's the worst nightmare for us."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023