Left Menu

Maha women's commission seeks setting up of panel to find missing women

Maharashtra State Commission for Woman MSCW chairperson Rupali Chakankar has asked the state home department to set up a panel to find out women missing from the state and submit a report every fortnight on its progress.Between January 1 and March 31 this year, 3,594 women went missing and some of them were traced.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-05-2023 11:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2023 11:28 IST
Maha women's commission seeks setting up of panel to find missing women
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra State Commission for Woman (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar has asked the state home department to set up a panel to find out women missing from the state and submit a report every fortnight on its progress.

Between January 1 and March 31 this year, 3,594 women went missing and some of them were traced. It is a serious matter that women and girls were going missing from the state, Chakankar said on Monday.

She was speaking to reporters after a meeting with Special Inspector General of Police (women and child crime prevention) Deepak Pandey, state home department's assistant secretary Rahul Kulkarni, MSCW deputy chairperson Deepa Thakur and legal expert Virendra Neve.

A statement issued by the MSCW said Chakankar has instructed the home department to set up a search committee for the missing women and the department should submit its report every fortnight about the panel's progress.

She said no police officials are part of the existing search committees for missing women. "Between January 1 and March 31 this year, 3,594 women went missing and some of them were traced. It is still a serious matter. Two agents from Sakinaka area of Mumbai have been booked for luring women and sending them abroad. However, the cartel is huge and strong action is needed," Chakankar said.

The bharosa cell and missing cell are active only on paper, she said. "It is a serious matter that women and girls are going missing from the state. Among the missing girls and women, a sizeable number is of those in the age group of 16 to 35 years," Chakankar said.

There have been instances where missing women, if not tracked immediately, were found in West Asian countries, she said. Women from 82 families in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad areas have gone abroad and are now untraceable. There is no contact with them, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on Mars

Stunning HiRISE image reveals sand dunes trapped inside mysterious crater on...

 Global
2
Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 crore

Outgoing 3 top Puma India executives set up Agilitas Sports, raise Rs 430 cr...

 Global
3
OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

OnePlus 11R OxygenOS 13.1.0.540 update brings new features

 India
4
Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden monster

Astronomers scrutinise densely packed star cluster to search for hidden mons...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Top FinTech Disruptions: Shaping the Future of Finance

The Future is Now: How Humans and AI are Collaborating to Change the World

The Internet of Things: Unlocking the Potential of a Connected World

The Amazon Forest: A Journey Through the Lungs of the Earth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023