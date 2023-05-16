DMRC employee kills wife, daughter before hanging himself in Jyoti Colony

A Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) employee allegedly killed his wife and daughter by slitting their throats before hanging himself over a financial crisis in east Delhi's Jyoti Colony area on Tuesday, police said. A PCR call was received at around noon where Sudhir, a Delhi Metro employee, informed that when he reached out to his colleague Sushil Kumar (43), who did not come to the office, he was crying over the call and said that he had killed everybody, a senior police officer said. Police reached Kumar's house and found three bodies there. While Kumar was found hanging from the ceiling of a room on the second floor of the building, his wife Anuradha (43) was found dead on the floor in the same room with her throat cut open, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara) Rohit Meena said. Police found the couple's 13-year-old son in an injured condition, lying beside the dead body of his six-year-old sister, he said Both the children had their throats slit, police said.

The teen was immediately rushed to GTB Hospital for treatment. He had placed a bed sheet over the wound on his neck which probably saved him from losing a lot of blood and could be a reason for his survival, sources said. The doctor has informed that the boy has a chance of survival, police said. When police broke open the door of the second floor, they found a dog chained up on the stairs going to the terrace, they said. The preliminary investigation revealed that Kumar was going through a financial crisis. It is suspected that he took this decision over this issue, police said. The documents received on the spot showed that Kumar had mortgaged jewellery, taken loans and was under a financial burden. His phone has been sent for examination and further facts will be revealed after his account and forensic analysis, they said.

A kitchen knife used by Kumar in the incident was recovered from the room where the couple's dead bodies were found, they said. Kumar worked as a maintenance supervisor in the DMRC at East Vinod Nagar depot, police said. Sudhir, who last spoke to Kumar, told PTI that he called him around 11.15 am. ''When he did not reach the office in the morning, I called him around 11.15 am. He picked up the phone and started crying. I asked him what happened and he said that 'I killed everyone' and immediately disconnected the call," Sudhir said.

''I called him back, but he did not answer. I even sent him a text mentioning that please call the police. Later, I called the police and informed them about the incident. I also gave them Sushil's address. From the past week, he was not so regular which was unusual,'' he said. Anuj Dayal, Principal Executive Director, DMRC, said, ''It is a police case and we would not like to comment on the incident as such. However, any assistance or information needed by the authorities would be provided by us.''

