Cabinet approves signing of MoU between CCI and Egyptian Competition Authority

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2023 19:55 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 19:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi today approved the signing of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Competition Commission of India (CCI) and Egyptian Competition Authority (ECA).

The MoU envisages promotion and strengthening of cooperation in competition law and policy through exchange of information, sharing of best practices as well as through various capacity building initiatives. The MoU also aims to develop and strengthen linkages between CCI and ECA, and learn and emulate from each other's experiences in the enforcement of competition law in their respective jurisdictions through experience sharing and technical cooperation.

The MoU, through exchange of enforcement initiatives, would enable CCI to emulate and learn from the experience and lessons of its counterpart competition agency in Egypt which would help improve enforcement of the Competition Act, 2002 by CCI. The resultant outcomes would benefit consumers at large and promote equity and inclusiveness.

(With Inputs from PIB)

