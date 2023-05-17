More charges surface against grounded Delhi govt vigilance officer YVVJ Rajasekhar

Special Secretary (Vigilance) Y V V J Rajasekhar, who has been divested of his duties by the Delhi government, is not new to controversies. According to the AAP dispensation, the IAS officer faces charges of ''forgery and corruption'', including the alleged CNG fitness scam. The 2012 batch IAS officer, who was overseeing various sensitive cases related to the alleged excise policy scam, renovation of chief minister's official residence and razing of a heritage structure for construction of a house for then DJB chief executive officer, was divested of his duties on the direction of the Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on May 13. Rejecting all allegations against him, the officer said he has submitted a 157-page report to Delhi L-G V K Saxena with documentary evidence citing the fact that he has been given a clean chit. ''I have come across statements in newspapers about certain allegations against the undersigned. In this context, it is to mention here that the job profile of the undersigned was always in the Enforcement and Regulatory Department. As a result, faced counter complaints from officers against whom the undersigned had taken action and recommended disciplinary action,'' the officer said in his report. Stressing that ''all the allegations fall under this category and the same were already inquired and investigated by Highest Vigilance Authority of the country, that is, the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC)'', he said the reports have been further investigated and finally accepted by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). ''On the contrary, the MHA directed to assess threat perspective and directed to take action against false complainants,'' read the report.

Bharadwaj had taken the step citing complaints that Rajasekhar was ''running an extortion racket and demanding protection money from officers''. NGO Abhinav Manch had sent a legal notice to the Delhi government demanding action against the 2012 batch IAS officer over charges of ''corruption, forgery and harassment''.

It claimed that Rajasekhar has been accused of ''planting fabricated documents'' during his earlier stint at the vigilance directorate to save accused senior officers involved in the CNG fitness scam. In the report, the officer said the MHA had given a clean chit to him. He also pointed out the fact that the allegation is being levelled as if he was the author of the CNG kit scam, when in actuality, he was never posted in the transport department. It has also been alleged that he ''harassed and threatened'' a woman officer at the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) where he was earlier posted as director (estates). During the tenure in NDMC, many colleagues had submitted detailed complaints against Rajasekhar. It included a person's over 60 complaints to the CVC accusing the IAS officer of ''bribery and having benami properties'', the notice said.

In this connect, the Central Vigilance Officer in his 2018 report, pointed out that the allegations were being made to ''create confusion in the system to tarnish the image of YVVJ Rajasekhar''.

The Delhi government has also received a detailed complaint against the bureaucrat, claiming that he was ''deliberately'' brought from Goa before his tenure in the coastal state ended and ''planted'' in the Delhi government's Services and Vigilance departments for ''executing specific political agenda'', sources claimed.

Way back in 2001, Rajasekhar was ''severely indicted'' by the CVC for his role in sealing polluting industrial units as per Supreme Court order when he was SDM (Environment), the NGO's notice to the Delhi government said. ''He was removed from the post after investigation by the anti-corruption branch. The ACB report, which is with the Directorate of Vigilance, Delhi Government, recommended that the officer should not be appointed to a sensitive post in future,'' claimed the NGO in its notice. Bharadwaj said several written complaints against Rajasekhar have been received alleging his involvement in forgery and corruption. The Delhi government will look into all these complaints seriously and impartially, he added.

