Delhi govt launches 'I love Yamuna campaign' to rejuvenate river

The Delhi government will encourage people to participate in cleaning activities of the Yamuna and increase the green cover on its banks as part of a campaign launched for the rejuvenation of the river on Wednesday.

The ''I love Yamuna campaign'' was kicked off by Delhi Environment and Forest Minister Gopal Rai from Chhath Ghat, near ITO here.

Nearly 1,500 students and teachers from Eco Clubs of different schools in Delhi registered to participate in the initiative, the minister's office said in a statement.

The objective of this programme is to educate children about the significance of the Yamuna river and the issue of pollution in Delhi, the statement said.

All children present during the programme actively participated in a slogan-writing competition related to the cleanliness of the river, and also pledged to keep Yamuna clean, it said.

Additionally, the environment and forest department distributed medicinal plants to all those who attended the event.

''Yamuna river is not just any river for Delhi, but it sustains a vast ecosystem within the city. The majority of Delhi's water requirements are met by the Yamuna river, making it a crucial resource for both economic and ecological purposes,'' Rai said.

''However, the river's ecological balance has been disrupted over time due to the excessive discharge of chemicals, plastics, and other non-biodegradable pollutants. Nevertheless, our government is taking all necessary steps to preserve the sanctity of this sacred river,'' he said.

Under the Summer Action Plan launched by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, a public awareness campaign has been initiated as a significant component. As a result of this, the ''I Love Yamuna'' campaign is being launched today, the department said.

As part of the campaign, work will be done to increase the green cover on the banks of the Yamuna through a tree plantation drive and Delhiites will be encouraged to actively participate in cleaning activities of the river, he said.

