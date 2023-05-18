Left Menu

J-K: NSG commandos carry out area domination exercise in Lal Chowk ahead of G20 event

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2023 17:22 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 17:22 IST
J-K: NSG commandos carry out area domination exercise in Lal Chowk ahead of G20 event
  • Country:
  • India

The elite National Security Guard commandos on Thursday carried out an area domination and security sanitisation exercise in Lal Chowk area of the city here ahead of the G20 summit next week, officials said. The Jammu and Kashmir Police and CRPF personnel accompanied a posse of NSG personnel during the exercise, they added. The security personnel checked the hotels at the Lal Chowk area, spoke to their owners and took some information from them, officials said. A hotelier, who wished not to be named, confirmed that the securitymen carried out checks at his hotel. Officials said such exercises would be carried out ahead of the main G20 event taking place here from May 22-24. PTI SSB MIJ SKY SRY SRY

