UK government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth's funeral

British government departments spent a total of 161.7 million pounds ($204 million) on Queen Elizabeth's state funeral and related events, the Treasury said on Thursday.

The queen's funeral on Sept. 19 was preceded by a period of national mourning which included a lying-in-state at London's Westminster Hall to give members of the general public a chance to bid goodbye to their longest-reigning monarch in person.

Before being moved to London, the coffin also lay at rest in Edinburgh cathedral. ($1 = 0.7923 pounds)

