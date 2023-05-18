Left Menu

Gurugram: Jailed gangster's wife held for making Rs 50 lakh extortion call

According to the police, Preeti, wife Ajay Zaildar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested from a high-rise society in Kherki Daula area, followed by the arrest of her aide Naveen on Thursday.During interrogation Preeti told police that she had met her husband in jail a week ago and had made an extortion call to the liquor trader for Rs 50 lakh at his behest.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 18-05-2023 20:24 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 20:24 IST
Gurugram: Jailed gangster's wife held for making Rs 50 lakh extortion call
  • Country:
  • India

Jailed gangster Ajay Zaildar's wife has been arrested along with a henchman of her husband for trying to extort Rs 50 lakh from a local liquor trader, police here said on Thursday.

After her arrest, Preeti confessed that she had called the trader on WhatsApp and threatened him at the behest of his jailed husband. She was produced before a duty magistrate Wednesday night and sent to judicial custody, while the alleged henchman was taken on one-day police remand. According to the police, Preeti, wife Ajay Zaildar, a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, was arrested from a high-rise society in Kherki Daula area, followed by the arrest of her aide Naveen on Thursday.

During interrogation Preeti told police that she had met her husband in jail a week ago and had made an extortion call to the liquor trader for Rs 50 lakh at his behest. She revealed that she first contacted Zaildar's nephew Sandeep, who introduced her to his friend Naveen, a resident of Tirpadi. Sandeep and Preeti made the threat using Naveen's mobile, police said.

''Preeti was sent to judicial custody while we are questioning Naveen after taking him on a one day police remand. We are conducting raids to nab Sandeep, nephew of Ajay Zaildar, and will arrest him soon,'' said Inspector Ajay Malik, SHO, Kherki Daula Police Station. Liquor trader Sanjay Kumar, a resident of Nakhrola village, had filed a complaint on Wednesday of getting an extortion call from the wife and nephew of gangster Ajay Zaildar.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
2
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023