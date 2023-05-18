Left Menu

U.S. calls on Iran not to carry out executions of three people in connection with protests

Reuters | Updated: 18-05-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 18-05-2023 22:58 IST
The U.S. State Department on Thursday called on Iran not to carry out the executions of three people in connection with their participation in anti-government protests that spread following the death last year of a young Iranian Kurdish woman.

State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel told reporters the execution of Majid Kazemi, Saleh Mirhashemi and Saeed Yaghoubi would be an affront to human rights.

