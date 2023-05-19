Left Menu

Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes; driver apprehended after reaching courtyard

The Vatican said the driver was about 40 years old and was in a serious state of psychophysical alteration.It wasnt clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 pm at the Santa Anna gate, one of the main entrances to the Vatican City State in the heart of Rome.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 19-05-2023 02:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 02:36 IST
Car rushes Vatican gate, is fired on by gendarmes; driver apprehended after reaching courtyard

A car driven by someone with apparent psychiatric problems rushed through a Vatican gate Thursday and sped past Swiss Guards into a palace courtyard before being apprehended by police, the Holy See said.

Vatican gendarmes fired a shot at the speeding car's front tires after it rushed the gate, but the vehicle managed to continue on its way, the Vatican press office said in a statement late Thursday.

Once the car reached the San Damaso Courtyard of the Apostolic Palace, the driver got out and was immediately arrested by Vatican gendarmes. The Vatican said the driver was about 40 years old and was in a ''serious state of psychophysical alteration''.

It wasn't clear if Pope Francis was anywhere near the incident, which occurred after 8 pm at the Santa Anna gate, one of the main entrances to the Vatican City State in the heart of Rome. Francis lives on the other side of Vatican City at the Santa Marta hotel, where at that hour he would normally be having dinner and retiring to his room.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Scam?

Cortexi Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed: Real Cortex Ear Drops for Tinnitus or Sca...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutical deal fears; Pfizer to raise $31 billion for Seagen takeover in largest debt offering and more

Health News Roundup: Analysis-Amgen's antitrust woes spur wider pharmaceutic...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023