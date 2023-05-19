Left Menu

U.S. Defense Secretary Austin planning Japan visit -media

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 04:12 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 04:12 IST
U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is planning a visit to Japan at the start of June for meetings with his Japanese counterpart, the Yomiuri daily reported on Friday, quoting multiple U.S. and Japanese government sources.

Austin and Japanese Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada are likely to meet in Japan ahead of a Singapore conference on regional security from June 2 to 4, the paper added.

The two will seek to reaffirm their stance on regional issues including growing tensions around Taiwan as well as discussing concrete measures as Japan seeks to boost its defense capability.

