Left Menu

Allahabad HC dismisses plea against Union minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in murder case

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:00 IST
Allahabad HC dismisses plea against Union minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in murder case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court on Friday dismissed an appeal filed by the Uttar Pradesh government in 2004 against Union Minister Ajay Mishra's acquittal in a murder case.

The case pertains to the murder of Prabhat Gupta which took place in Lakhimpur Kheri in 2000.

A trial court had acquitted Mishra in the case in 2004, after which, the state government challenged the decision in the high court.

A bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice OP Shukla said there was no error in the trial court's order.

Mishra and others were named in the FIR lodged in Lakhimpur in connection with the murder of 24-year-old Gupta, who was shot dead in Tikunia area of the district.

A court of additional sessions judge in Lakhimpur Kheri had acquitted Mishra and others in 2004 for want of adequate evidence.

Aggrieved by the acquittals, the state government had preferred an appeal while the deceased's family had filed a separate revision petition challenging the judgement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
3
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India
4
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Plastic Pollution Solutions: Innovations for a Sustainable Future

Revolutionizing Education: Unleashing the Power of EdTech

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023