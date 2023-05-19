President Murmu appoints 4 additional judges to Madras High Court

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday appointed four additional judges to the Madras High Court, including P Dhanabal, the Registrar General of the High Court.

''...the President is pleased to appoint S/Shri (i) Ramasamy Sakthivel, (ii) P. Dhanabal, (iii) Chinnasamy Kumarappan and (iv) Kandasamy Rajasekar, Judicial Officers as Additional Judges of the Madras High Court for a period of two years with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices,'' read a notification issued by the government.

Additional judges usually serve a term of two years before they are made permanent judges of high courts.

The Supreme Court Collegium had recommended the names of the four judicial officers for appointment as judges of the Madras High Court on March 21.

The appointments came a day after Arjun Ram Meghwal assumed charge as the Law Minister replacing Kiren Rijiju.

The president appointed two Supreme Court judges on Thursday.

