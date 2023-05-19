Left Menu

G7 leaders call for 'world without nuclear weapons' -statement

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 20:04 IST
Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations called on Friday for a "world without nuclear weapons," urging Russia, Iran, China and North Korea to cease nuclear escalation and embrace non-proliferation, a statement released by the White House showed.

Russia's nuclear rhetoric and stated intent to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus "are dangerous and unacceptable," and Russia should return to full implementation of New START treaty, the leaders said in the statement.

