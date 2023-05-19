Left Menu

Russia adds ICC prosecutor who sought Putin's arrest to wanted list -media

Russia has issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who in March prepared a warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges, Russian media reported on Friday. The British prosecutor, Karim Khan, was added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list, state-owned news agency TASS said, citing the ministry's database.

Reuters | Updated: 19-05-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 21:35 IST
Russia adds ICC prosecutor who sought Putin's arrest to wanted list -media

Russia has issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor who in March prepared a warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges, Russian media reported on Friday.

The British prosecutor, Karim Khan, was added to the Interior Ministry's wanted list, state-owned news agency TASS said, citing the ministry's database. Moscow opened cases against Khan and three ICC judges on March 20, days after the order for Putin's arrest.

The ICC and its office of the prosecutor had no immediate comment. The ICC warrant orders the arrest of Putin and Russia's ombudsman for children's rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, on war crimes charges related to the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Russia has not concealed a programme under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect those abandoned in the conflict zone. Russia and Putin deny committing war crimes offences during what the Kremlin calls its special military operation in Ukraine, saying they are victims of Western aggression and lies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

Not in any talks to acquire Restaurant Brands Asia: JFL

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA advisers discuss Pfizer's maternal RSV vaccine; ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcanism; Spain's PLD Space plans first rocket launch before the end of May and more

Science News Roundup: Earth-sized alien planet gripped by widespread volcani...

 Global
4
Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

Suspected terror hideout busted in J-K's Poonch, explosives found

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023