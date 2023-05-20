Left Menu

Head constable, his wife shot at in Delhi's Burari area

A 35-year-old head constable of Delhi Police and his wife were shot at by some unknown persons in north Delhis Burari area, police said on Saturday.The incident took place on Friday around 9.45 pm when the head constable posted at the special cell unit of the city police was walking along with his wife, a senior police officer said.The accused allegedly took away his mobile phone and cash around Rs 4,000.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:35 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 10:45 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 35-year-old head constable of Delhi Police and his wife were shot at by some unknown persons in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday around 9.45 pm when the head constable posted at the special cell unit of the city police was walking along with his wife, a senior police officer said.

The accused allegedly took away his mobile phone and cash of around Rs 4,000. The head constable received an injury on his stomach, while his wife received an injury near her chin. Both are currently out of danger, the officer said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police are checking the CCTV footage of the area and trying to nab the accused person, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

