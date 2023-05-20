S.Korea's Yoon, India's Modi agree to step up cooperation on defence, bio-health sectors
Reuters | Seoul | Updated: 20-05-2023 11:39 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 10:58 IST
- Country:
- Korea Rep
South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and agreed to enhance cooperation on defence and bio-health sectors, Yoon's office said.
The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan as South Korea and India were invited to the summit as guest countries.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yoon Suk Yeol
- Indian
- Japan
- South Korea
- Hiroshima
- South Korean
- India
- Narendra Modi
- Yoon
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Japan's PM tells South Koreans his 'heart hurts' over pain caused by occupation
Japan, South Korea seek to deepen cooperation, overcome old disputes
Japan's PM tells South Koreans his 'heart hurts' over pain caused by occupation
Shuttle diplomacy resumes: South Korea, Japan seek to deepen cooperation
Japan, South Korea to link radar systems to track N.Korea missiles -source