S.Korea's Yoon, India's Modi agree to step up cooperation on defence, bio-health sectors

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday and agreed to enhance cooperation on defence and bio-health sectors, Yoon's office said.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima, Japan as South Korea and India were invited to the summit as guest countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)