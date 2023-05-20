Left Menu

Assam Police recommends CBI probe into death of woman SI

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 20-05-2023 14:15 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 14:03 IST
Assam Police recommends CBI probe into death of woman SI
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police has recommended a CBI enquiry into the death of woman police sub-inspector Junmoni Rabha, who had become popular as the 'Dabang cop' in a purported road accident, a top official said on Saturday.

All police officers of Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts, where she worked and cases connected to her were lodged, including those related to her death, are being transferred, Assam Director General of Police G P Singh said.

The criminal investigation department of the police was initially entrusted with the inquiry.

''After reviewing the entire case with the CID team and senior officials at police headquarters, I have recommended to the government to transfer four cases related to Rabha to the CBI,'' he said at a press conference here.

Rabha, 30, who was also called 'Lady Singham' after Bollywood police movies for her strict dealings with those who broke the law, was killed early on Tuesday when her car collided head-on with a container truck at Sarubhugia village in Kaliabor sub-division of Nagaon district.

Singh said the decision to recommend the case to the central investigative agency was taken after considering the public sentiment for it. It was also deemed proper to ask a neutral agency to investigate the matter as it involves the death of an officer of the Assam Police, the DGP added.

Of the four cases, three are lodged in Nagaon district, where she was posted. In one of them, which was lodged on May 5, she was the investigating officer, while two cases are related to her death. The fourth case was lodged in Lakhimpur against Rabha for alleged criminal conspiracy, dacoity, robbery, attempt to cause death, wrongful confinement and extortion. It was registered on MaY 15, a day before her death. Singh said the decision to transfer all police officers of Nagaon and Lakhimpur, including their SPs, was taken after discussing with the chief minister, it has been decided to transfer all police officials of Nagaon and Lakhimpur districts, including the superintendents of police. Rabha, who was in-charge of Morikolong police outpost in Nagaon, was known for her strict dealings but was in the news for her alleged involvement in financial irregularities.

After her death in the accident, Rabha's family and friends alleged foul play and demanded an impartial probe to find the truth behind it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023