Left Menu

Mumbai: Labourer falls, dies during repair work at Matoshree, contractor booked

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 18:43 IST
Mumbai: Labourer falls, dies during repair work at Matoshree, contractor booked
  • Country:
  • India

A labour contractor was booked after a worker died a couple of days ago while repairing a wall of Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and his family in Bandra, a Mumbai police official said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Shivram Verma (32) was atop a ladder leaning against a 10-12 feet high wall when he lost his balance and fell, after which he was rushed to nearby Guru Nanak Hospital, the Kherwadi police station official said.

''Verma died in hospital on Friday, resulting in labour contractor Datta Pisal (30) being booked under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death by negligence. No arrest has been made in the case and further probe is underway,'' the official informed.

Verma was hired on daily wages for some construction and repair work at the site and the case was registered after the statements of fellow labourers etc were recorded post the incident, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

Maha: Two children die of snakebites in Thane, Palghar

 India
2
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; W...

 Global
3
NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; captures first images

NASA's tiny spacecraft tests GPS-like navigation technology at the Moon; cap...

 Global
4
MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

MORNING BID EUROPE-Rehash on rates ahead as ECB, BOE and Fed speak

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023