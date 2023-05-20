ICC member states say Russia putting prosecutor on wanted list is deplorable

The member states of the International Criminal Court on Saturday said Russia's placing of the court's prosecutor and several judges on a wanted list is deeply concerning and deplorable.

The ICC's British prosecutor, Karim Khan, has been added to the Russian Interior Ministry's wanted list, state-owned news agency TASS reported on Friday, citing the ministry's database.

The comments came from the presidency of the Assembly of States Parties to the ICC, the court's management oversight body, comprised of its 123 member states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)