Brown sugar seized in Odisha's Balasore, 1 arrested
PTI | Balasore | Updated: 20-05-2023 21:44 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 21:44 IST
- Country:
- India
Brown Sugar worth Rs 8 lakh was seized in Odisha's Balasore district and a person was arrested, police said on Saturday.
Acting on a tip-off, a police team raided Sasanbad near Jaleswar town late on Friday and seized 80.10 gram of brown sugar, they said.
A 42-year-old man was arrested after the drugs were seized, they added.
An investigation is underway, police said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement