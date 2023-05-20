Pope asks Italian cardinal to carry out peace 'mission' on Ukraine war, Vatican says
Reuters | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:40 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:25 IST
Pope Francis has asked Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, head of the Italian bishops conference, to carry out a peace mission to try to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine, the Vatican said on Saturday.
Francis first spoke cryptically of his intention to launch a mission when he was returning from a trip to Hungary last month but he gave no details.
