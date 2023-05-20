Man shot at, injured in Delhi's Dabri

A 39-year-old man was injured after being shot at by two persons in southwest Delhi's Dabri area on Saturday, police said. The man was hospitalised and is condition is stated to be stable, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said Sandeep was along with a friend when he was shot. Two people fired at him, he said.

Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, Vardhan said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)