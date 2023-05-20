Left Menu

Man shot at, injured in Delhi's Dabri

A 39-year-old man was injured after being shot at by two persons in southwest Delhis Dabri area on Saturday, police said. The man was hospitalised and is condition is stated to be stable, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police Dwarka M Harsha Vardhan said Sandeep was along with a friend when he was shot.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2023 22:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 22:38 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the incident, Vardhan said.

