Police personnel deployed outside hospital treating Avinash Reddy's mother as MP's supporters gather

He said around 200 supporters of Avinash Reddy gathered near the hospital.Meanwhile, the hospital where Lakshmi, Avinash Reddys mother, has been admitted issued a medical bulletin on Monday saying she needs to be in the ICU for a few more days as her blood pressure was low.

PTI | Kurnool | Updated: 22-05-2023 13:15 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 13:15 IST
Police forces were deployed outside a hospital here on Monday where the mother of ruling YSRCP Lok Sabha member Y S Avinash Reddy, wanted for questioning by the CBI in connection with Y S Vivekananda Reddy's murder, is undergoing treatment for a heart ailment.

Avinash Reddy failed to appear before the CBI on May 16 and May 19 after being summoned to probe Vivekananda Reddy's 2019 murder.

Police personnel were deployed as Avinash Reddy's supporters gathered near the hospital resulting in tension. Kurnool sub-divisional police officer Vijaya Sekhar Reddy told PTI the situation was under control now. He said around 200 supporters of Avinash Reddy gathered near the hospital.

Meanwhile, the hospital where Lakshmi, Avinash Reddy's mother, has been admitted issued a medical bulletin on Monday saying she needs to be in the ICU for a few more days as her blood pressure was low.

