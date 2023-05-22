Kyiv says Ukrainian troops advance around Bakhmut, Russia bulking up forces

Ukrainian troops are still advancing on the flanks of the devastated city of Bakhmut, although the "intensity" of their movement has decreased and Russia is bringing in more forces, Ukrainian Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Monday.

In televised comments, she said Ukraine had a small foothold inside the city itself, again denying Russia's assertion that it has established full control over Bakhmut.

