MP: Cop shoots, injures woman, kills her father before committing suicide in Shajapur

A policeman allegedly shot and injured a woman and killed her father before committing suicide by jumping in front of a train in Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur district, an official said on Monday. The incident took place at Malikhedi under Berchha police station limits on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday, Superintendent of Police (SP) Yashpal Singh Rajput said.

Constable Subhash Kharadi (26), who was posted as a driver in Dewas, entered the house of Jakir Sheikh (55) armed with a country-made pistol around 1 am, he said.

The accused shot Sheikh and his 25-year-old daughter before fleeing the spot, he said.

Sheikh died on the spot, while his daughter is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Indore, he said.

Kharadi was found dead on a railway track in Berchha hours later this morning. He had allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train, the official said.

The deaths were fallout of an alleged love affair, he said, adding that further probe is underway.

