South Korea, EU agree to boost security cooperation -joint statement

Reuters | Updated: 22-05-2023 15:49 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 15:32 IST
Yoon Suk Yeol Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to boost security cooperation, a joint statement said.

The joint statement came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit in Seoul with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.

