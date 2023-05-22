South Korea, EU agree to boost security cooperation -joint statement
South Korea and the European Union agreed on Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between its top diplomats to boost security cooperation, a joint statement said.
The joint statement came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol held a summit in Seoul with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel.
