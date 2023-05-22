Left Menu

Woman, son killed after being hit by speeding vehicle in Delhi's Burari

A 60-year-old woman and her son died while her grandson was injured after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car in north Delhis Burari area, police said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-05-2023 21:38 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:38 IST
Woman, son killed after being hit by speeding vehicle in Delhi's Burari
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old woman and her son died while her grandson was injured after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Shashi and her son Manoj (24), residents of Ghaziabad, they said. According to police, at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, Manoj was riding his motorcycle with his mother as a pillion rider and she was holding her eight-year-old grandson in her lap. The trio were on their way to Palam to visit relatives when their bike was hit by a speeding car when they were descending from Burari roundabout flyover towards Mukundpur, they said.

They were taken to a hospital in northwest Delhi where Shashi and Manoj died. The child is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a case of hit and run has been registered and the investigation is in progress. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said. All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of the accident are being scanned to identify and trace the movement of the offending vehicle, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

(Updated) NASA's TROPICS mission launch delayed due to weather

 Global
3
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023