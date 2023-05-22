Woman, son killed after being hit by speeding vehicle in Delhi's Burari

A 60-year-old woman and her son died while her grandson was injured after their motorcycle was allegedly hit by a speeding car in north Delhi's Burari area, police said on Monday. The deceased have been identified as Shashi and her son Manoj (24), residents of Ghaziabad, they said. According to police, at around 11:30 pm on Sunday, Manoj was riding his motorcycle with his mother as a pillion rider and she was holding her eight-year-old grandson in her lap. The trio were on their way to Palam to visit relatives when their bike was hit by a speeding car when they were descending from Burari roundabout flyover towards Mukundpur, they said.

They were taken to a hospital in northwest Delhi where Shashi and Manoj died. The child is undergoing treatment, a senior police officer said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Sagar Singh Kalsi said that a case of hit and run has been registered and the investigation is in progress. The bodies were handed over to the family members after post-mortem, he said. All the CCTV cameras installed in and around the scene of the accident are being scanned to identify and trace the movement of the offending vehicle, police said.

