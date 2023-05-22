Left Menu

Two killed in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand

PTI | New Tehri | Updated: 22-05-2023 21:58 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 21:58 IST
Two killed in separate road accidents in Uttarakhand
A woman teacher and an Army jawan were killed in two separate road accidents in Uttarakhand's Tehri district on Monday, police said.

Gita Rawat (40), who worked as an assistant teacher at a school in Bagasudhar, was seriously injured after she was hit by a car coming from the opposite direction near Nail on the Chamba-Koti colony motor road around 8 am, said Station House Officer, Chamba, L S Butola.

She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead, he said.

In the second incident, an Army truck going from Roorkee to Harshil fell into a gorge near Bemar on the Rishikesh-Gangotri highway, killing the driver and another jawan, said SHO, Narendra Nagar, Nadeem Akhtar.

The jawan driving the truck was identified as Aslam (36) and the injured as Sarwar Ajam (45), the police said.

Ajam was rushed to a primary healthcare centre for treatment and later referred to a higher centre, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

