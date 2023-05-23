Portuguese authorities confirm new search for Madeleine McCann, UK toddler missing since 2007
PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 23-05-2023 00:11 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 00:11 IST
Portuguese police said they will resume searching for Madeleine McCann, the British toddler who disappeared in the country's Algarve region in 2007, in the next few days.
Portugal's Judicial Police released a statement confirming local media reports that they would conduct the search at the request of the German authorities and in the presence of British officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Portuguese
- Madeleine McCann
- German
- British
- Portugal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Portuguese chief vs. American deputy in race to lead UN migration agency
Portuguese chief vs. American deputy in race to lead UN migration agency
Portuguese chief vs. American deputy in race to lead UN migration agency
Police to search Portuguese dam 16 years after Maddie McCann vanished
Police to search Portuguese dam 16 years after Madeleine McCann vanished