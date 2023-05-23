Head of Sudan’s RSF says his forces will end the army’s ‘coup’ -audio message on Facebook

Sudan's paramilitary rapid support forces, known as RSF will not retreat until it ends the army's "coup," the leader of RSF Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said in an audio message on Facebook.

The audio message was released by the RSF on Monday but it was unclear when it had been recorded.

