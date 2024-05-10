At least 50 dead in flooding in northern Afghanistan, interior ministry says

At least 50 people have died, and more than 100 were injured in Afghanistan in flooding following heavy rain in the northern province of Baghlan on Friday, a spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior said, adding that the death toll may rise.

Ministry spokesman Abdul Mateen Qaniee said there had been flooding in more than five districts in Baghlan and that more than 150 people were stuck and in need of urgent help. Two heavy storms were predicted for Friday night, he added.

"The Ministry of Interior has sent teams and helicopters to the area, but due to a shortage of night vision lights in helicopters, the operation may not be successful," Qaniee said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)