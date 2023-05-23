Maha: 4 injured in clash between two groups at pre-wedding function in Thane

Four persons were injured in a clash between two groups over a dispute at a pre-wedding function in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Tuesday.

Offences have been registered against seven people from the two sides following the incident which took place at Anjur Phata in Bhiwandi area on Saturday night, an official from Narpoli police station said.

A 'haldi' celebration on the eve of a marriage function was underway where people were dancing. One of the revellers dashed against another person, leading to a wordy duel and later a clash between two groups at the function, he said.

Members from the two sides allegedly attacked each other iron rods, knives and sticks, causing injuries to four persons from the rival groups, he said.

The two sides later lodged police complaints against each other.

The police have registered offences under relevant provisions against seven persons from the two groups, the official said, adding no arrest has been made so far.

