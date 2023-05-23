China resolutely opposes Japan's chip export controls - commerce ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 23-05-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 12:27 IST
China firmly opposes Japan's export controls on 23 types of chip making equipment, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Tuesday.
China reserves the right to take measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests, the ministry said.
