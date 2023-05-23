Left Menu

New members appointed to KZN Ingonyama Trust board

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 19:08 IST
New members appointed to KZN Ingonyama Trust board
Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has announced the appointment of new permanent members of the KwaZulu-Natal Ingonyama Trust board.

In a statement, the ministry said the board consists of the Ingonyama or his nominee who is the chairperson of the board and four members appointed by the Minister after consultation with the Ingonyama, the Premier, and the Chairperson of the House of Traditional leadership in the province.

“The other four members [are] appointed by the Minister with due regard to regional interests, in consultation with the Premier, who shall consult the Ingonyama and the chairperson of the House of Traditional Leadership in KwaZulu-Natal,” the ministry said.

The Minister has appointed the following members to serve on the interim board:

1. INkosi Thanduyise Mzimela (Chairperson), as nominated by Ingonyama

2. Advocate Linda Zama (Vice-Chairperson)

3. INkosi Mabudu Israel Tembe

4. Dr Thandi Dlamini

5. Nomusa Zulu

6. Dandy Matamela

7. INkosi Phallang Bokang Molefe

8. INkosi Sibonelo Mkhize

9.Lisa Del Grande

The new board is appointed on a four-year term of office as members. 

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023