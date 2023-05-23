Left Menu

PTI | Chandrapur | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:01 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:01 IST
Maha: Two held for shooting, injuring cooperative bank chief in Chandrapur
The police on Tuesday arrested two persons in connection with shooting and injuring the chief of a cooperative bank in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, an official said.

The accused had allegedly shot and injured Santosh Rawat, the chief of Chandrapur District Central Cooperative Bank (CDCCB) in Mul tehsil on May 11, he said.

The accused, who are brothers, opened fire at Rawat from a pistol, claiming that he had not returned Rs 6 lakh he had taken from them promising them jobs with Western Coalfields Limited, superintendent of police Ravindrasingh Pardeshi said.

While Rawat escaped with a minor injury in the incident, the two accused fled the spot.

A special investigation team was formed to probe the case and it soon zeroed in on the brothers.

The brothers have claimed that the banker had taken money from them two to three years ago and had refused to return the same, the official said.

