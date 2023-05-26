Left Menu

Manhattan DA must hand over documents to JPMorgan for lawsuit over Epstein ties

Spokespeople for Bragg and JPMorgan declined to comment. JPMorgan is being sued by a woman who said she was abused by Epstein, and accused the largest U.S. bank of enabling his sex trafficking by keeping him as a client from 1998 to 2013, the last five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge.

Reuters | Updated: 26-05-2023 21:45 IST | Created: 26-05-2023 21:45 IST
Manhattan DA must hand over documents to JPMorgan for lawsuit over Epstein ties

The Manhattan District Attorney's office must give JPMorgan Chase & Co documents relevant to a lawsuit against the bank over its ties to late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.

U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said the privileges and statutes invoked by the office of District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not apply to documents sought. Spokespeople for Bragg and JPMorgan declined to comment.

JPMorgan is being sued by a woman who said she was abused by Epstein, and accused the largest U.S. bank of enabling his sex trafficking by keeping him as a client from 1998 to 2013, the last five years after he pleaded guilty to a Florida prostitution charge. The New York-based bank in turn sued former senior executive Jes Staley, who was friendly with Epstein, with allegations that he concealed what he knew about his crimes.

Staley has expressed regret for befriending Epstein, but denied any knowledge of his offences. On March 7, JPMorgan subpoenaed the Manhattan DA's office for statements made by the woman, known as Jane Doe, or by people who identified Staley as a witness to or perpetrator of a sex crime.

Staley's lawyers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The DA's office has said it could avoid the subpoena because of several legal privileges, and New York state laws guaranteeing grand jury secrecy.

Later on Friday, Rakoff has scheduled a hearing over whether or not to certify Epstein's victims as a class, which would allow them to sue JPMorgan jointly. Epstein died in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. New York City's medical examiner called the death a suicide.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023