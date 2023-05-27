US charges two in China-linked tax bribery scheme -Justice Dept

The Justice Department said on Friday it had charged two U.S. residents with acting or conspiring to act as unregistered agents of China's government to bribe an American tax official and commit money laundering.

In a statement, the department named the two individuals as John Chen, also known as Chen Jun, and Lin Feng, describing them as Los Angeles residents. Lin is a citizen of China, while Chen is a former citizen of China, the department said.

