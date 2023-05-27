Left Menu

LeT militant associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 27-05-2023 12:01 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 11:58 IST
LeT militant associate arrested in J-K's Baramulla
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Security forces on Saturday arrested a militant associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district, police said.

Acting on information about movement of militants in Nagbal village in the north Kashmir district's Chandoosa area, the security forces placed a mobile vehicle checkpoint (MVCP) at the Shranz Crossing Nagbal, a police spokesman said.

He said a person, who was coming from Shranz towards Nagbal, tried to flee after seeing security personnel, but was apprehended tactfully.

The spokesman said a grenade was seized from him and he was taken into custody immediately.

The arrested person has been identified as Mohammad Ashraf Mir, a resident of Laridoora Chandoosa, who was working as a terrorist associate of the LeT, he said.

The spokesman said Mir is a surrendered terrorist. A case under the Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act was registered and investigation taken up, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
2
Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seeks Parity with Debit and Credit Cards

Foreign Exchange Industry Calls for Clarity on Proposed 20 percent TCS: Seek...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe not to fall behind in space; Elon Musk's Neuralink says has FDA approval for study of brain implants in humans and more

Science News Roundup: Danish astronaut flying on SpaceX shuttle warns Europe...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests; Stars at Cannes take break from red carpet to support AIDS research and more

Health News Roundup: France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023