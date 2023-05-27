McCarthy says can meet June 5 deadline for US debt ceiling deal

A deal to raise the U.S. federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling can be reached by a June 5 deadline, the top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy said on Saturday.

"I feel closer to a deal now than I did a long time ago because I see progress, but this is not easy in any shape or form," McCarthy said.

Asked whether a deal can be reached by June 5, when the Treasury Department says the government would run short of funds to pay all its bills without congressional action, McCarthy said "yes".

