Left Menu

McCarthy says can meet June 5 deadline for US debt ceiling deal

Reuters | Updated: 27-05-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 27-05-2023 20:22 IST
McCarthy says can meet June 5 deadline for US debt ceiling deal
US House minority leader Kevin McCarthy (Image Credit: Twitter/@GOPLeader) Image Credit: ANI

A deal to raise the U.S. federal government's $31.4 trillion debt ceiling can be reached by a June 5 deadline, the top congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy said on Saturday.

"I feel closer to a deal now than I did a long time ago because I see progress, but this is not easy in any shape or form," McCarthy said.

Asked whether a deal can be reached by June 5, when the Treasury Department says the government would run short of funds to pay all its bills without congressional action, McCarthy said "yes".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterious Uranus; Virgin Galactic makes key spaceflight test before starting commercial service and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists identify polar cyclone swirling on mysterio...

 Global
2
Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

Wild bear spotted on school premises in J-K's Ramban

 India
3
Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine contract; France confirms bird flu vaccination after favourable tests and more

Health News Roundup: EU, Pfizer/BioNTech announce amendment to COVID vaccine...

 Global
4
Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

Brazil to host COP30 climate summit

 Brazil

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growing Towards a Sustainable Future: Climate-Smart Agriculture Unveiled

Burning Questions: Exploring the Mysteries of Wildfires

Cheers to Longevity: How Alcohol Can Boost Your Wellbeing (When Enjoyed Wisely)

Wandering Wonderlands: Discovering the Seven Natural Wonders of the World

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023